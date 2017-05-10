RCMP investigate sudden death in St. Albert
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Poundmaker Road and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue. Officers hope to speak with anyone who was in the area between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday and may have seen something suspicious.
