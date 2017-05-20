Rain-soaked Edmonton bracing for battering windstorm
The Edmonton region is being told to brace for winds of up to 100 kilometre per hour as an intense low pressure system begins to batter the region with heavy rain. The storm wreaked havoc in B.C. Tuesday night, downing power lines and leaving more than 100,000 homes without power.
