Province praised for grant funding
Sheila Donner, chair of the social development advisory board, speaks about the grants that will be distributed during Wednesday's public services committee meeting.--NEWS PHOTO EMMA BENNETT Last year, the city and local groups scrambled to allocate a 10 per cent increase to Family and Community Support Service grants in the NDP's first full-year budget. That was billed as a "one-time" boost to help local agencies operate and expand supports during the height of the economic recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|18 hr
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|Wed
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC