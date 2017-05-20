Province praised for grant funding

Sheila Donner, chair of the social development advisory board, speaks about the grants that will be distributed during Wednesday's public services committee meeting.--NEWS PHOTO EMMA BENNETT Last year, the city and local groups scrambled to allocate a 10 per cent increase to Family and Community Support Service grants in the NDP's first full-year budget. That was billed as a "one-time" boost to help local agencies operate and expand supports during the height of the economic recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.