Post Cards - Festival City Winds
Festival City Winds , under the direction of Artistic Director Wendy Grasdahl, invites you to experience an evening of musical Post Cards taking place on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:30PM in the Robert Tegler Centre, Concordia University of Edmonton . The evening concert will feature all four Festival City Winds' concert bands - Novice Band; Intermediate 2 Band; Intermediate 1 Band; Advanced Band - each performing their own selections.
