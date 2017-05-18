Post Cards - Festival City Winds

Festival City Winds , under the direction of Artistic Director Wendy Grasdahl, invites you to experience an evening of musical Post Cards taking place on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:30PM in the Robert Tegler Centre, Concordia University of Edmonton . The evening concert will feature all four Festival City Winds' concert bands - Novice Band; Intermediate 2 Band; Intermediate 1 Band; Advanced Band - each performing their own selections.

