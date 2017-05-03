Portfolio
Late Bellerose High School art teacher Lawrence Kenakin produced many excellent works of his own. This one is a sketch of a much larger 360 degree multi-panel piece inspired by Ukrainian artist Ilya Repin's famous painting Cossacks of Saporog Are Drafting a Manifesto.
