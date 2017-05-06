Police using diesel to make dynamite inoperable
The Medicine Hat Police Service responded to an explosives call Saturday evening at the 600 block of 6 St. SW and is working to subdue dynamite found in a one resident's garage. The MHPS bomb technician is currently unavailable, so the Lethbridge City Police technician put on the bomb suit to work on the explosive.
