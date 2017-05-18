Police looking for man who allegedly ...

Police looking for man who allegedly pepper-sprayed University of Alberta officers

Edmonton police are asking for the public's help finding a man involved in an altercation with peace officers at the University of Alberta Monday night. Police were called to the campus at around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a disturbance near 85 Avenue and 112 Street.

