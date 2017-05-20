Pemby Music Fest ticket holders offer...

Pemby Music Fest ticket holders offered free passes to Alberta festival

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Squamish Chief

The organizers of the Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival are offering free passes to ticket holders of the cancelled Pemberton Music Festival. "Music fans are what sustain the festival industry and we don't want to see those fans left high and dry," said BBRF creative director Jeremy Kornel in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Squamish Chief.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin... 7 hr Dave 1
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... May 17 Idiot Child 2
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble May 15 Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche... May 14 Radon 1
News Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16) May 13 Anonymous 5
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... May 11 Comey a KarmaCham... 3
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC