Pemby Music Fest ticket holders offered free passes to Alberta festival
The organizers of the Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival are offering free passes to ticket holders of the cancelled Pemberton Music Festival. "Music fans are what sustain the festival industry and we don't want to see those fans left high and dry," said BBRF creative director Jeremy Kornel in a press release.
