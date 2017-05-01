Over $184 million sold at Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction
Ritchie Bros.' recent auction in Edmonton, Alta. saw close to 14,000 people bid on more than 8,650 items and spend $184 million over the course of the four day event.
