One way to battle future flooding: stop building on flood plains, say experts
Julie Theriault and Jean-Francois Perrault push a canoe as they help in the flooded area of Gatineau, Que., on Sunday. It's estimated the federal government, over the next five years, will spend $673 million a year on rebuilding after flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|18 hr
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|21 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|May 2
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
|Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen...
|May 2
|whites less than ...
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|May 2
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace...
|May 1
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC