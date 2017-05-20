New Canadian Global Music Orchestra Announces Touring and Recording Plans

A major initiative by The Royal Conservatory of Music, which celebrates the cultural diversity and pluralism of our great country as it turns 150, is the formation of the New Canadian Global Music Orchestra. This project, conceived by Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, is led by Artistic Director David Buchbinder, the Juno Award-winning trumpeter, composer, bandleader, and cultural inventor.

