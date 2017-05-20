New Canadian Global Music Orchestra A...

New Canadian Global Music Orchestra Announces Touring and Recording Plans

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A major initiative by The Royal Conservatory of Music, which celebrates the cultural diversity and pluralism of our great country as it turns 150, is the formation of the New Canadian Global Music Orchestra. This project, conceived by Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, is led by Artistic Director David Buchbinder, the Juno Award-winning trumpeter, composer, bandleader, and cultural inventor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... 3 hr Idiot Child 2
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... 21 hr Michael 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble May 15 Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche... May 14 Radon 1
News Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16) May 13 Anonymous 5
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... May 11 Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring... May 10 Flash 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC