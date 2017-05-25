Nearly 45,000 Fortis Alberta customers suffered power outages during Wednesday storm
As predicted, a storm that swept east from B.C. Wednesday brought heavy rains, damaging winds and knocked out power to thousands of Albertans. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Fortis Alberta said 4,300 people were still without power, the majority of whom are in the Lacombe area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|22 hr
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|Wed
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC