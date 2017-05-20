Moving federal immigration processing centre in central Alberta will cost millions extra
The federal government will take on millions of dollars in higher renovation and leasing costs to move an immigration case processing centre from the central Alberta town of Vegreville to Edmonton, according to documents obtained by Global News. The documents directly contradict an assertion made in November by former Immigration Minister John McCallum that the relocation would save money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|9 hr
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|Tue
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC