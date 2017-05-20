Moving federal immigration processing...

Moving federal immigration processing centre in central Alberta will cost millions extra

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

The federal government will take on millions of dollars in higher renovation and leasing costs to move an immigration case processing centre from the central Alberta town of Vegreville to Edmonton, according to documents obtained by Global News. The documents directly contradict an assertion made in November by former Immigration Minister John McCallum that the relocation would save money.

