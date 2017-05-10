Move on, rebuild smarter, elsewhere: flood lessons learned in parts of Alberta
The town of High River, Alta., has spent $400 million on reconstruction efforts since it was hit by flooding in southern Alberta in 2013. Residents recalled the devastating impact that flood had on themselves and their communities as Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia continue to deal with recent flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|Thu
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|Wed
|Flash
|1
|Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ...
|Wed
|Yellow Brick Road eh
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|Wed
|Norval
|1
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|Wed
|who r Tools
|1
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|May 9
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 9
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC