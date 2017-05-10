Move on, rebuild smarter, elsewhere: ...

Move on, rebuild smarter, elsewhere: flood lessons learned in parts of Alberta

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The town of High River, Alta., has spent $400 million on reconstruction efforts since it was hit by flooding in southern Alberta in 2013. Residents recalled the devastating impact that flood had on themselves and their communities as Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia continue to deal with recent flooding.

Alberta

