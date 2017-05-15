Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 1

RCMP are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious collision late Sunday night east of Calgary on Highway 1. Strathmore RCMP and EMS were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Range Road 274, which is about seven kilometres east of Chestermere. RCMP said they believe the motorcycle and the SUV were both driving east on the Trans-Canada when the collision occurred.

