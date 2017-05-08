More charges laid against registered sex offender in Coaldale
Registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard was first charged back in January with several criminal offences related to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in a community east of Lethbridge. Trevor Pritchard appeared in a Lethbridge court by closed circuit television on Tuesday for a bail hearing on previous charges.
