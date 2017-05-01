Miss Bikini Alberta pays visit to Hat hometown
Miss Alberta Bikini 2016 Anessa Norman poses for a photo Saturday at the Body Building Depot with trainer Todd Schneider. Norman is now training for the Bodybuilding, Bikini and Classic Physique Canadian Nationals which take place on July 1. --NEWS PHOTO MO CRANKER Miss Bikini Alberta 2016 Anessa Norman took some time off from training for the upcoming national championships to visit the place she grew up.
