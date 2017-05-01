Miss Bikini Alberta pays visit to Hat...

Miss Bikini Alberta pays visit to Hat hometown

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Miss Alberta Bikini 2016 Anessa Norman poses for a photo Saturday at the Body Building Depot with trainer Todd Schneider. Norman is now training for the Bodybuilding, Bikini and Classic Physique Canadian Nationals which take place on July 1. --NEWS PHOTO MO CRANKER Miss Bikini Alberta 2016 Anessa Norman took some time off from training for the upcoming national championships to visit the place she grew up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) 57 min Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace... 1 hr Idiot Child 1
News The Judge: Drag Week Apr 28 Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca... Apr 26 ckrangle 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC