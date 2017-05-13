Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog service
The force unveiled the 13 names selected as part of a nationwide contest to name the puppies recently born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Alberta. Kage - Andrew Chin from Richmond, B.C. Kai - Lexi Blandford from Yellowknife, N.W.T. Kammo - Mia Sharpe from Leduc, Alta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
|Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ...
|May 10
|Yellow Brick Road eh
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 10
|Norval
|1
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|May 10
|who r Tools
|1
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|May 9
|CA Custer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC