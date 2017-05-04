Medicine Hat HIV Community Link group hopeful for safe-injection site in city
Though it is still very early on in the process, HIV Community Link executive director Leslie Hill says this is something communities around Alberta could be seeing over the course of the next year or so. "Right now we have a researcher in Medicine Hat working on creating a survey to get to drug users," she said.
