May long weekend means new rules in e...

May long weekend means new rules in effect at Alberta parks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Leaving a fire unattended could result in a $287 fine while riding an off-highway vehicle on public land without a helmet could result in a $155 fine under new rules being enforced this year. With big crowds expected in provincial and national parks around Calgary over the May long weekend, officials are reminding visitors that new rules and enforcement changes will be in effect, along with free shuttles to help make getting around easier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... May 17 Idiot Child 2
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble May 15 Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche... May 14 Radon 1
News Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16) May 13 Anonymous 5
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... May 11 Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring... May 10 Flash 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC