May long weekend means new rules in effect at Alberta parks
Leaving a fire unattended could result in a $287 fine while riding an off-highway vehicle on public land without a helmet could result in a $155 fine under new rules being enforced this year. With big crowds expected in provincial and national parks around Calgary over the May long weekend, officials are reminding visitors that new rules and enforcement changes will be in effect, along with free shuttles to help make getting around easier.
