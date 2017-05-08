Man pleads not guilty to killing of t...

Man pleads not guilty to killing of three, including father and toddler

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Man pleads not guilty to killing of three, including father and toddler. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

The man accused in the deaths of three people, including a two-year-old girl, in southwestern Alberta has pleaded not guilty. Derek Saretzky was formally arraigned in a Lethbridge courtroom before a lengthy pre-trial hearing which is under a publication ban.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mark

Calgary, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
makes me want to puke?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Livingstone Range students get early start on u... May 2 not CFUW 4 sure 1
News Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen... May 2 whites less than ... 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace... May 1 Idiot Child 1
News The Judge: Drag Week Apr 28 Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC