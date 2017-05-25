Man gets jail for setting oilpatch co-worker on fire

A former oilpatch worker, whose practical joke went horribly wrong and left his co-worker badly burned, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail. At trial, a judge found that the accused had sprayed a co-worker in the crotch with flammable fluid, then sparked his lighter as a joke - the victim's clothes instantly ignited, leaving him with severe injuries that continue to trouble him five years later.

