Man gets jail for setting oilpatch co-worker on fire
A former oilpatch worker, whose practical joke went horribly wrong and left his co-worker badly burned, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail. At trial, a judge found that the accused had sprayed a co-worker in the crotch with flammable fluid, then sparked his lighter as a joke - the victim's clothes instantly ignited, leaving him with severe injuries that continue to trouble him five years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba...
|9 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|1
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|Wed
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|Wed
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC