Man airlifted to Edmonton after head-on crash south of Rocky Mountain House
A 67-year-old man is recovering in an Edmonton hospital after his minivan collided head on with a semi-truck south of Rocky Mountain House on Monday. The RCMP said officers were called to the crash on Highway 22, between Range Road 65A and Township Road 37-2, just before 5:30 p.m. They said it's believed the minivan was headed north on the highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with the southbound semi-truck.
