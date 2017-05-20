Man, 41, killed in fiery collision between truck and semi in Edson, Alta.
A 41-year-old man was killed in a collision in western Alberta late Tuesday night, after his truck collided with the back of a semi and caught fire in Edson. RCMP said the collision on Highway 16 eastbound happened around 11:00 p.m., just within the Town of Edson limits where the speed limit goes from 110 km/h to 80 km/h.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|2 hr
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC