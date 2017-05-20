Man, 41, killed in fiery collision between truck and semi in Edson, Alta.

A 41-year-old man was killed in a collision in western Alberta late Tuesday night, after his truck collided with the back of a semi and caught fire in Edson. RCMP said the collision on Highway 16 eastbound happened around 11:00 p.m., just within the Town of Edson limits where the speed limit goes from 110 km/h to 80 km/h.

