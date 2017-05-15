Lethbridge police seek 2 men suspected of sexual assault in alley
Lethbridge police are investigating after a woman in the southern Alberta city said she was sexually assaulted by two men in a north side alley. The 28-year-old woman reported the incident around 12:30 a.m. on May 14. She said she met two men outside a store along the 200 block of 13th Street N. and left with them.
