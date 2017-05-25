Lethbridge man facing charges followi...

Lethbridge man facing charges following standoff with police

Friday May 26

Lethbridge Herald photo by Tijana Martin Lethbridge Police Service took a man into custody on Wednesday following a a mental health issue along the 2500 block of Walshe Drive West. @TMartinHerald Lethbridge Police have charged a 42-year-old man with uttering threats and other offences following an incident Wednesday that resulted in members of the Critical Incident Response Team attending a westside apartment building.

