Lethbridge man facing charges following standoff with police

A© Lethbridge Herald photo by Tijana Martin Lethbridge Police Service took a man into custody on Wednesday following a a mental health issue along the 2500 block of Walshe Drive West. @TMartinHerald Lethbridge Police have charged a 42-year-old man with uttering threats and other offences following an incident Wednesday that resulted in members of the Critical Incident Response Team attending a westside apartment building.

