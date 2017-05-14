Legion takes pride in service

Local residents interested in getting involved in their community, honouring and helping Canada's veterans, and having a place to go to be around friends in a social atmosphere are welcome to join the Royal Canadian Legion. On Saturday, the General Stewart Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Lethbridge was the site of an open house designed to provide an opportunity to answer questions any member of the public might have about the organization, and to provide information on joining the organization for anyone so inclined.

