Jury chosen for Alberta man accused of killing dad, daughter, woman, in 2015

Derek Saretzky is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, who was 27, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech. Saretzky, who is 24, is also charged with committing an indignity to a human body in relation to Meketech's death.

