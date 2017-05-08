'It's part of who we are now': High River mayor reflects on 2013's devastating floods
As heavy rainfall and flooding continue to threaten regions across the country this week, Mayor Craig Snodgrass of High River, Alta., remembers what that "hell" was like. It was nearly four years ago when he fled his home, escaping the floodwaters that would ravage his community and leave thousands displaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|1 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|May 2
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
|Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen...
|May 2
|whites less than ...
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|May 2
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace...
|May 1
|Idiot Child
|1
|The Judge: Drag Week
|Apr 28
|Hairy Potter -- KHAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC