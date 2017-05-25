Investigation in fatal military parachute accident looks at training, procedures
A report on the death of a search-and-rescue technician in a parachute training accident says the investigation is focusing on human factors, including training and emergency procedures. Master Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba...
|14 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|1
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|Wed
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|Wed
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC