Investigation in fatal military parac...

Investigation in fatal military parachute accident looks at training, procedures

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

A report on the death of a search-and-rescue technician in a parachute training accident says the investigation is focusing on human factors, including training and emergency procedures. Master Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba... 14 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 1
News Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw... Wed WESTJET 737 Flyer 1
News Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin... Wed Dave 1
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... May 17 Idiot Child 2
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble May 15 Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche... May 14 Radon 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC