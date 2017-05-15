'I'm not lost. If anything, I'm found...

'I'm not lost. If anything, I'm found': 3 Alberta women share experiences of leaving Mormon church

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: CBC News

Emily Rennie plays with her son, Nash, while visiting her mother in Raymond, Alta. Her decision to keep Nash after becoming pregnant out of wedlock ultimately led to her rift with the LDS church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble 12 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche... Sun Radon 1
News Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16) May 13 Anonymous 5
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... May 11 Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring... May 10 Flash 1
News Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ... May 10 Yellow Brick Road eh 1
News B.C. school panned for having white people in h... May 10 Norval 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC