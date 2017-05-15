Hexion to Expand R&D Facility in Edmonton, Alberta to Develop Bio-Based Resins for Wood Panels
The expanded research and development facility will focus on developing next generation resin chemistry for panel production that will complement the Company's existing EcoBinda lower emitting resin technology and build on the inherent flame, smoke and toxicity properties of our current resin systems. The expanded lab is focused on emerging phenolic resin technology that substitutes phenol with bio-based raw materials, such as lignin.
