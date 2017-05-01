Funeral today for soldier killed in A...

Funeral today for soldier killed in Alberta training exercise accident

10 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A funeral service will be held today in southwestern Ontario for a soldier who died in a training exercise accident in Alberta. Thirty-four-year-old Sergeant Robert Dynerowicz died last Tuesday after his LAV-three armoured vehicle crashed during a live-fire exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

