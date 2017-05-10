Four charged after Grande Prairie drug bust nets 327 fentanyl pills
"There has been quite a bit of awareness and education surrounding the dangers associated with fentanyl, so 327 pills being seized in one location A - knowing that even one pill can pose a serious health risk to any individual - makes this a significant investigation," Staff Sgt. Pamela Robinson with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|Thu
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|Wed
|Flash
|1
|Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ...
|Wed
|Yellow Brick Road eh
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|Wed
|Norval
|1
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|Wed
|who r Tools
|1
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|May 9
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 9
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC