Fort Saskatchewan man accused of trad...

Fort Saskatchewan man accused of trading booze for sex with underage girls

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: CBC News

A Fort Saskatchewan man is facing sexual assault charges after providing alcohol to underage girls in exchange for sexual favours, police say. Police launched an investigation on April 2 when after a complaint was made against the 21-year-old man, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 2 hr Trump makes enemies 2
News Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi... Tue CA Custer 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble Tue Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 1
News Livingstone Range students get early start on u... May 2 not CFUW 4 sure 1
News Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen... May 2 whites less than ... 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC