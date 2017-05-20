Former banker accused of stealing $250K from Alberta Treasury Branch
A woman who worked for an Alberta financial institution for three decades has been accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from her employer. The Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP Serious Crimes Branch began a fraud investigation in 2016, after the suspect's former employer, Alberta Treasury Branch , reported irregularities in their banking activity.
