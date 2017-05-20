Ford to build new auto parts warehouse and distribution centre south of Edmonton
One of the world's auto-manufacturing giants is planning to build a new automotive parts warehouse and distribution centre south of Edmonton in a move expected to generate about 200 jobs for the region. The Ford Motor Company plans to open the 400,000 square-foot facility in the Leduc Business Park in the fall of 2018, according to the City of Leduc.
