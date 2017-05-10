Father of woman charged with murderin...

Father of woman charged with murdering her baby says allegation isn't true

The father of a woman charged with murder in the death of her 11-day-old daughter from a methamphetamine overdose says he doesn't believe she could commit such an awful crime. Edmonton police charged Michelle Rice, 31, Thursday with second-degree murder.

