Fatality inquiry set to start in death of man who killed himself in Medicine Hat hospital
Bryan Labby is an investigative reporter with CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or tip, you can reach him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @CBCBryan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|19 hr
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
|Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen...
|19 hr
|whites less than ...
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|19 hr
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace...
|Mon
|Idiot Child
|1
|The Judge: Drag Week
|Apr 28
|Hairy Potter -- KHAN
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC