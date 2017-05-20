Family pet rescued from stolen truck
Maya, an eight-year-old German shepherd, got the ride of her life when she hitched a lift in her owners' truck, along with the person who stole it from their acreage near the Big Rock. 'She's never jumped in that truck, so maybe she was trying to protect it,' said owner Tammy Holunga.
