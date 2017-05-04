Facing triple murder charge, Derek Saretzky back in Alberta court

Derek Saretzky, top right, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father, Terry Blanchette, left, as well as Hanne Meketech. An Alberta man accused of killing three people in the Crowsnest Pass - including a little girl and her father in a case that attracted nationwide attention - is in court this week and next for voir dire hearings ahead of the trial.

