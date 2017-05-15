Exhibit dives into the role of water ...

Exhibit dives into the role of water in region

18 hrs ago

Dean Heggie, 5, and big sister Freya, 8, look over some old maps at the Galt Museum and Archives Saturday. The maps are part of the new "Water in a Dry Land" exhibit highlighting the history of water use in the region.

