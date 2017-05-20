'Drug house' in Calgary shut down by Alberta SCAN unit
A notorious Calgary "drug house" has been boarded up by Calgary Police and Alberta Sheriffs after several complaints were laid about drug activity at the home. The home had been a "source of ongoing criminal activity for years," according to the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit.
