Dozens of children rescued after Calgary school bus catches fire

A frightening ride home for some middle school students in the northeast Monday afternoon after their school bus caught fire. The driver of the bus pulled over near Harvest Hills Boulevard and 96th Avenue N.E at about 3 p.m. when the engine started smoking.

