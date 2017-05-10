Dozens of children rescued after Calgary school bus catches fire
A frightening ride home for some middle school students in the northeast Monday afternoon after their school bus caught fire. The driver of the bus pulled over near Harvest Hills Boulevard and 96th Avenue N.E at about 3 p.m. when the engine started smoking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|Tue
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Tue
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|May 2
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
|Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen...
|May 2
|whites less than ...
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|May 2
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace...
|May 1
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC