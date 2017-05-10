Documents show many cities are wary of mapping flood risks, making...
When municipal officials were told last year about new tools to help them map the risk of flooding in their communities, they immediately raised red flags, suggesting they wanted no part of it over concerns about legal liability and political backlash. Details contained in internal government reports echo a narrative across the country that show just how wary some city leaders have been about mapping - and publicizing - flood risks in their communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ...
|2 min
|Yellow Brick Road eh
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|4 min
|Norval
|1
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|1 hr
|who r Tools
|1
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|7 hr
|Trump makes enemies
|2
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|Tue
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Tue
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|May 2
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC