Deaths of dad and daughter still being probed; parents had custody dispute
Court documents suggest a father who was found dead on the weekend alongside his six-year-old daughter was embroiled in a contentious custody dispute with the girl's mother. CTV News has identified the six-year-old girl as Callie Campbell and her father as Robert Lesslie Malcolm Campbell, 39. RCMP said Tuesday that the autopsies on the pair have been completed but the cause and manner of death had yet to be determined and officials were waiting for more tests results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|17 hr
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Mon
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|Sun
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
|Dark skies advocates worry about lighting that ...
|May 10
|Yellow Brick Road eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC