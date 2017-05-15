Deaths of dad and daughter still bein...

Deaths of dad and daughter still being probed; parents had custody dispute

Court documents suggest a father who was found dead on the weekend alongside his six-year-old daughter was embroiled in a contentious custody dispute with the girl's mother. CTV News has identified the six-year-old girl as Callie Campbell and her father as Robert Lesslie Malcolm Campbell, 39. RCMP said Tuesday that the autopsies on the pair have been completed but the cause and manner of death had yet to be determined and officials were waiting for more tests results.

