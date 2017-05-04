Death rate higher in women than men following discharge from...
Atrial fibrillation and flutter is associated with serious health problems and is a significant contributor to death rates. Investigators have identified differences in outcomes for male and female patients who presented with AFF to emergency departments in Alberta, Canada and were then discharged.
