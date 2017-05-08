Crowchild Trail improvement project a...

Crowchild Trail improvement project approved by Calgary council

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

The City of Calgary has approved a $1.5-billion plan which would see improvements made on Crowchild Trail from 24 Avenue northwest to 17 Avenue southwest. The first phase of the work involves the addition of new ramps and adding a lane in both directions over the Bow River.

Alberta

