Crowchild Trail improvement project approved by Calgary council
The City of Calgary has approved a $1.5-billion plan which would see improvements made on Crowchild Trail from 24 Avenue northwest to 17 Avenue southwest. The first phase of the work involves the addition of new ramps and adding a lane in both directions over the Bow River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi...
|6 hr
|CA Custer
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|9 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|May 2
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
|Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen...
|May 2
|whites less than ...
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|May 2
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace...
|May 1
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC