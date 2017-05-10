Child endangerment charges laid in Lethbridge drug bust

Lethbridgea Five Lethbridge residents have been charged under Alberta's Drug Endangered Children's Act after ALERT seized nearly $100,000 worth of drugs and cash from two homes. On May 5, 2017, with the help of Lethbridge Police Service members, ALERT's organized crime and drug unit in Lethbridge executed four search warrants on vehicles and homes in West Lethbridge to conclude an investigation that began in late 2016.

