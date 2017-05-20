Charity dog wash raises funds for good cause
Non-profits and local businesses have combined forces to plan the largest charity dog wash in the history of the Animal Cancer Therapy Subsidization Society , right in St. Albert. 'We've never gone to the magnitude that we're going to for the one that's happening in St. Albert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|1 hr
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC